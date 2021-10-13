MLW Fusion Alpha preview: The Opera Cup tournament begins

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion Alpha online show.

-Tom Lawlor vs. Davey Richards in an Opera Cup tournament first-round match.

-Delmi Exo vs. Brittany Blake.

-Calvin Tankman vs. Lee Moriarty.

-Alexander Hammerstone and Cesar Duran discuss the fate of the MLW National Openweight Championship.

Powell’s POV: The broadcast team is listed as “Rich Bocchini, Joe Dombrowski and broadcast journalist Alicia Atout” in the MLW press release. Dombrowski’s signing was announced this week. Saint Laurent is not listed in the latest press release. MLW Fusion Alpha streams Wednesdays on the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams or immediately afterward, and Dot Net Members have access to my weekly same night audio reviews.