ROH Final Battle date and location set, fans will be present

October 11, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor officially announced the Final Battle pay-per-view for Saturday, December 11 in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employer’s Insurance Arena. Read the official announcement via ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: The announcement states that ticket information will be coming soon, so the company will have fans in attendance, which is a big plus. The event will be available via HonorClub, FITE TV, and pay-per-view television.

