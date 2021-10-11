ROH Final Battle date and location set, fans will be present

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor officially announced the Final Battle pay-per-view for Saturday, December 11 in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employer’s Insurance Arena. Read the official announcement via ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: The announcement states that ticket information will be coming soon, so the company will have fans in attendance, which is a big plus. The event will be available via HonorClub, FITE TV, and pay-per-view television.