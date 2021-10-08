ROH Notes: ROH Wrestling television lineups, ROHStrong Podcast guest, details on an upcoming Championship Edition of the ROH Wrestling TV show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-Bandido vs. Alex Zayne for the ROH World Championship will be held on a Championship Edition of the ROH Wrestling television show sometime next month.

-This weekend’s edition of the ROH Wrestling television show includes Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Bandido and Rey Horus, Angelina Love vs. Miranda Alize vs. Willow in a Triple Threat qualifier for the No. 1 contenders match for the ROH Women’s World Championship, and “Soldiers of Savagery” Moses and Kaun vs. Dalton Castle and Dak Draper.

-The October 16 edition of the ROH Wrestling television show has Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams and Rhett Titus vs. Eli Isom, Taylor Rust, World Famous CB, and Joe Keys in an eight-man tag match.

-Doug Williams will be Kevin Eck’s guest on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast.

Powell’s POV: Eck’s blog also includes notes on the Women’s Division Wednesday and ROH Week By Week matches that will stream on the ROH website next week, Chelsea Green winning her singles debut, and more.