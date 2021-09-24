AEW Rampage TV taping spoilers: Full results of the taping for tonight’s two-hour special (spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Rampage TV Taping

Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium

Report by Dot Net Member Don Murphy

1. CM Punk over Powerhouse Hobbs in roughly 17:00. Punk won by pinfall. Excellent match. The crowd still hadn’t lost energy coming out of the Dark Elevation tapings and the live edition of Dynamite.

2. Adam Cole and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson beat Christian, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus (w/Doc Gallows, Brandon Cuter) in roughly 13:00. Don Callis sat in on commentary. Cole with the pin on Luchasaurus after a Panama Sunrise and a double super kick from the Bucks. Karl Anderson was not in the corner with Gallows and Cutler.

3. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky (w/Dan Lambert) over Chris Jericho and Jake Hager in roughly 12:00. Lambert tripped Hager and then Scorpio rolled him up for the pin. Jericho and Hager had Lambert after the match, but were laid out by America’s Top Team fighters.

4. Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, Santana, and Ortiz beat The Butcher, The Blade, and “Private Party” Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy in roughly 10:00. A very entertaining match. Matt Hardy tried to cut somebody’s hair, but I couldn’t make out who. Orange Cassidy made the save.

Sammy Guevara and Fuego Del Sol came out to do the bit with with the big flashcards. They were attacked by Miro, who threw Fuego off the stage and through a table and then put Sammy in the Miro Lock.

5. Penelope Ford (w/The Bunny) over Anna Jay (w/Tay Conti) in roughly 5:00. Bunny slipped the brass knocks to Ford for the the dirty finish. After match, the heels beat down Anna Jay and Tay Conti. Orange Cassidy, Kris Statlander, and The Dark Order made save. The Dark Order members continued to argue with one another.

6. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston over Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer in roughly 10:00. Archer and Suzuki were going to put Kingston through two chairs, but Homicide debuted and made the save. Kingston cut a brief promo to close the show and didn’t bash WWE this time.