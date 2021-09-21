NXT 2.0, poll results for the NXT 2.0 premiere, AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr, Ricky Morton, Jack Brisco

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Kushida vs. Roderick Strong for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 premiere finished with a majority reader vote of B with 29 percent in our weekly post show poll. It was a polarizing show, as D finished second with 20 percent, C finished third with 18 percent, A finished fourth with 17 percent, and F finished fifth with 16 percent. I gave the show a D+ grade. I liked the cosmetic changes and the wedding was cute, but this show left me more concerned than excited about the future of the NXT television show.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ricky Morton is 65.

-The late Jack Brisco was born on September 21, 1941. He died on February 1, 2010 due to complications from heart surgery.