Vince McMahon’s birthday, NXT on USA Network, NXT poll results, AEW Dark, and NWA Powerrr, Funaki, Tino Sabbatelli, Rocky Johnson

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Vince McMahon is 76 today. The WWE Chairman and CEO was born on August 24, 1945 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

-NXT is live from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center). The show features the fallout from Sunday’s NXT Takeover 36 and includes Carmelo Hayes vs. Odyssey Jones in the NXT Breakout Tournament finals. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights or Wednesday mornings.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with a majority reader vote of A with 46 percent in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 21 percent. I gave the show a B grade for being a quality go-home show for Takeover.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sho Funaki is 53 today.

-Tino Sabbatelli (Sabby Piscitelli) is 38.

-The late Rocky Johnson was born on August 24, 1944. He died at age 75 on January 15, 2020. His death was attributed to a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot.