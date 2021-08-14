Impact Wrestling TV viewership bounces back

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 122,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the previous week’s 103,000 viewers.
Powell’s POV: Impact finished with an estimated .04 rating in the 18-49 demographic. It will be interesting to see if the number increases next week for Christian Cage’s first appearance as the Impact World Champion.
Impact Wrestling last night on AXS TV was watched by 122,000 viewers on average, the most since June 10 and up 18% from last week.
48,000 viewers were aged 18-49 (about a 0.04 rating).
📈 More details and analysis: https://t.co/MnM4RIQLA3 pic.twitter.com/zFIdB6yf6B
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 13, 2021
Be the first to comment