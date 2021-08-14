What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV viewership bounces back

August 14, 2021

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 122,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the previous week’s 103,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with an estimated .04 rating in the 18-49 demographic. It will be interesting to see if the number increases next week for Christian Cage’s first appearance as the Impact World Champion.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.