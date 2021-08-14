Impact Wrestling TV viewership bounces back

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show produced 122,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the previous week’s 103,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished with an estimated .04 rating in the 18-49 demographic. It will be interesting to see if the number increases next week for Christian Cage’s first appearance as the Impact World Champion.