WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight numbers soar for John Cena’s latest appearance

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s WWE Smackdown on Fox delivered 2.499 million overall viewers, and a 0.6 overnight rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, according to SpoilerTV.com. Last week’s Smackdown had 2.047 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demo in the overnights, and the final count was 2.169 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s first hour delivered 2.575 million viewers, while hour two produced 2.422 million viewers. Both hours finished first in the network overnights in the demo and second in overall viewership. So while WWE Raw and AEW Dynamite were down this week, Smackdown thrived without the Tokyo Olympics as competition. The Smackdown numbers are also up from the last time Smackdown did not have Olympics competition back on July 16 when the show delivered 2.185 million viewers and a .6 in the key demo. The final numbers for Friday’s Smackdown will be released on Monday. There are no overnight numbers for cable television, so the AEW Rampage numbers are unlikely to come out until Monday.