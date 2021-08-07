WWE Smackdown on-site report: NXT’s Dakota Kai works one of the pre-show dark matches, dark main event includes John Cena and Roman Reigns

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net reader Shane Howard from @HitTheRopes attended the WWE Smackdown event in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena on Friday and passed along the following report.

Keith Lee beat Austin Theory in a pre-show dark match. I missed the match while buying merchandise.

Dakota Kai defeated Aliyah in a pre-show dark match. There were some audible “Dakota” chants

-The crowd popped big for Pat McAfee’s introduction.

-A really good reception for Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

-The crowd loved The Usos, much more than Dominik Mysterio. There was a funny segment while the show was in a commercial break. They showed Jimmy punching Dom as a replay, but we all saw Rey chase Jimmy around the ring a few times until Jimmy tripped.

-It’s always cool witnessing Shinsuke Nakamaura’s (and Finn Balor) entrance in person.

-The crowd was quiet during Tamina and Nox until Shotzi fired the missile.

-Huge reaction for Edge.

-Montez Ford gets so high on his frogsplashes.

-I was shocked to see how competitive Zelina Vega vs. Bianca Belair was. I was right there in the third row to witness Bianca slamming Zelina into the barricade. Ouch.

-Baron Corbin is really not liked by fans. Good stuff.

-The heel pop for Roman Reigns is ridiculous.

-There was a loud chant for John Cena when Finn was getting beaten up by The Usos and Reigns.

-John Cena’s music hit after the show went off air for the dark main event and the crowd erupted.

John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Dominik Mysterio beat Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso in the dark main event. Roman played to the crowd while standing on the apron and down on the floor but avoided action. Rey played “damsel in distress” until Cena finally got the hot tag. Roman picked his spot and was giving out Superman punches before Cena avoided the spear and hit the AA. Jey Uso then ate an AA and was pinned.

We are looking for reports from the WWE Supershow event in Fort Myers, Monday’s WWE Raw in Orlando, and AEW Dynamite and Rampage in Pittsburgh along with all WWE, AEW, ROH, Impact Wrestling, and MLW events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com