WWE SummerSlam lineup: Six matches officially advertised

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following match for the SummerSlam event that will be held on Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

-Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship.

-Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Nikki ASH vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Edge vs. Seth Rollins.

Powell’s POV: WWE officially announced Edge vs. Rollins, Belair vs. Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and the Smackdown Tag Title match since our last update.