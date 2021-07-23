What's happening...

NJPW Strong preview: NJPW Strong Openweight Championship match, Tag Team Turbulence tournament semifinal matches

July 23, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Tom Lawlor vs. Satoshi Kojima for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship.

-“The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Yuji Nagata and Ren Narita in a Tag Team Turbulence tournament semifinal match.

-Brody King and Chris Dickinson vs. Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson in a Tag Team Turbulence tournament semifinal match.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

