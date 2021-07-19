What's happening...

WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s post Money in the Bank edition

July 19, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-John Cena opens the show.

-New Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair’s championship coronation ceremony.

-Jaxson Ryker vs. Elias in a Symphony of Destruction match.

-Riddle, Erik, and Ivar vs. AJ Styles Omos, and John Morrison.

Powell’s POV: Raw is live from Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center. Join me for my live review every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

