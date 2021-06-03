Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, The Blade

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will hear the new Dot Net Weekly audio show today with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week, including the latest WWE talent cuts. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. However, the Iron Man match featuring Josh Alexander vs. TJP for the X Division Championship will start on the Before The Impact show that airs at 6CT/7ET and will conclude during Impact. John Moore’s reviews are available after the show concludes or on Friday morning. My members’ exclusive audio review and Impact Hit List will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Joe Coffey vs. Rampage Brown. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced an C grade with 30 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. F finished second with 28 percent of the vote. Only 20 percent of our voters gave the show a passing grade. I gave Raw a D grade. It would have been lower had it not been for the quality Drew McIntyre vs. Kofi Kingston main event.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade from 46 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 23 percent. I gave the show another B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-The Blade (Jesse Guilmette) is 41. He has also worked as Pepper Parks and Braxton Sutter.