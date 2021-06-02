WWE cuts Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, and more

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that they have come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Wow. I did not expect to see some of those names released from their deals. It’s unclear whether there are additional talent cuts coming, but obviously we will pass along word of any additional moves.