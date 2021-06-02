WWE cuts Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE announced that they have come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.
Powell’s POV: Wow. I did not expect to see some of those names released from their deals. It’s unclear whether there are additional talent cuts coming, but obviously we will pass along word of any additional moves.
The release of Strowman is, sadly, the only genuine shock. Although on a personal level I always felt Heidi Lovelace was better than they gave her. Clearly she doesn’t fit the “pneumatic american blonde” thing they love.
I am so done with WWE. Why don’t the higher ups take a pay cut in order to hold on to wrestlers instead of letting them go. Maybe Braun Strowman will make his way to AEW where he will be appreciated.
Because then Nick Khan wouldn’t be able to afford the 8 million mansion in LA!
He’ll go to AEW and job to a midget idiot with his hands in his pockets.
Strowman is a good piece as part of a group with limited appearances. Other than that he’s a big guy who can’t cut a promo and gets hurt often.
That’s a damn shame for everybody,but Strowman getting released is shocking.And Aleister gets released right when they apparently brought back his wife?!
Do you think the WWE is in some sort of financial trouble? That’s the only way I can make sense of some of these releases.
The sale buzz started with Vince McMahon proclaiming “We’re open for business” during an investors call back when George Barrios and Michelle Wilson were still running the business side. All signs continue to point to Nick Khan streamlining the company for the sale.
When you stop and think about it this all makes sense… It’s going to be years (if maybe never) that WWE go back on the road full-time… They’re having trouble selling tickets IN big arenas even for shows like raw and SmackDown… They’re not gonna suddenly do a show at a 5000 Seat Place like the Cumberland county arena in Maine and sell 1200 tickets just so Brian Stroman can beat Alastair black in a two-minute match… That’s just not the business model anymore. it’s either TV or online that’s what they’re aiming for. Live shows are not a winning business model anymore
And most of these folks are people who quite frankly aren’t getting meaningful TV time anyway… And if they went to AEW it would be up for a very short period of time. None of them are needle movers
I’ll be shocked if some of these names don’t end up in AEW soon – especially Lana (given Miro), but Santana Garret and Ruby Riott would be big gets for AEW’s women’s division.
It is shocking to me that they cut Braun. I feel like he did the best he possibly could with everything they gave him. I think they failed him with creative.
At the same time, WWE’s roster is enormous and maybe it’s at that point where if they need to slim down, you’re going to cut people that are of value to your company.
At this point it has got to be a sale that the company is prepping for. If the buyer is NBC Universal, how does the Fox deal for broadcasting Smackdown stay in place?
Granted, most of the released people aren’t any good, but AEW should add Santana Garrett to their women’s division.
The only question I have left is what happens to Steph and Paul when the company has new ownership? Do they stay on? Do they cash out and retire? Do they try and start their own company with the connections they’ve made over the years?
It’s one hell of a strange time for the wrestling business.
Networks share other sports (nfl nba etc) all the time. I think they can work something out even during the short term.
Maybe Fox would be happy to get out of their WWE deal and SDL just moves to another spot on the NBC suite of networks
None of those networks actually own the sports leagues. That’s the part that’s intriguing to me. Would Fox be okay with paying all that money to their direct competitor?
If it’s really a sale situation and NBC is really the buyer, this is going to be fascinating to watch.