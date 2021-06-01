ROH announces first match for the Best in the World pay-per-view

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor has announced Jay Lethal vs. Brody King for the Best in the World pay-per-view. The event will be held on Sunday, July 11 in Baltimore, Maryland at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. Read the official announcement via ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: The event will be available via pay-per-view television and via the HonorClub streaming service. ROH is doing another “First Hour Free” event that will also be available on multiple platforms. ROH is bringing fans back for this event. The venue was formerly known as UMBC Arena, which is where ROH has held its television tapings during the pandemic.