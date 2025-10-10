ROH on HonorClub results (10/9): Robinson’s review of Bandido vs. Hechicero for the ROH World Championship, Saree vs. Alex Windsor for the IWGP Women’s Championship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 136)

Portions taped on October 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place

Streamed October 9, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started with a Riccaboni-narrated recap of why Alex Windsor is getting a title match with Saree… There was a rundown of the matches…

1. Bandido vs. Hechicero for the ROH World Championship. This match was taped on October 3 in Mexico City at Arena Mexico. There was a great shot of the ROH World Title as the men locked up. Hechicero took Bandido over with a headlock takeover and transitioned around to the feet and then an arm held bow and arrow hold, and then into an abdominal stretch before Bandido tripped him. Hechicero locked in a surfboard and flipped it over, but Bandido sat up out of it, and kept the leg and locked in a surfboard of his own.

Late in the match, Hechicero got an ankle pick and went to a crossarm breaker, but Bandido rolled him up for a two count. Hechicero hit a head scissors driver for a two count, but immediately rolled into a head trapped Rings of Saturn variant. Bandido wheeled himself around and got to the ropes, and Hechicero limped off and took in the giant crowd of Arena Mexico. Bandido hit a series of kicks and then a one-armed X-Knee and 21 plex attempt, but it was blocked. Bandido hit a trap pin for the pinfall…

Bandido defeated Hechicero by pinfall to retain the ROH World Championship.

It was hard to tell, but it felt like there were some boos at the end of the match, but then there were definitely cheers as Bandido’s hand was raised in victory…

Robinson’s Ruminations: A very fun match. It took a little while to get going, but it was a 25-minute match, so that’s acceptable. Good story that paid off in the end.

A video package aired on Sky Flight and STP feuding over the ROH Six-Man Titles, with good promos from each team inserted amongst match clips…

2. Beef vs. Shane Taylor (w/ Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean, Trish Adora). Man, this arena is completely dark other than the first three rows. Taylor started with some nasty-looking jabs. Taylor put his head down and got kicked in the face. Beef hit some chops and punches. Taylor reversed a corner whip but missed a splash, and Beef hit some corner clotheslines. Beef hit the ten punches in the corner, but Bravo got up on the apron to distract the ref, and Taylor dumped Beef to ringside to the wolves.

Taylor hit a leg drop on the apron. “Let’s go, Beef,” chanted the crowd, but he got blasted by a Taylor clothesline and then an off-hand one for a two count. Taylor slapped Beef in the face, and it fired up Beef, who cartwheeled away and hit a dropkick. Beef hit his jabs, rolled it up, and hit a huge right hand that didn’t put Taylor down. Taylor dodged two punches, hit a headbutt, a uranage, and a splash for a two count. Bravo was at ringside telling Beef, “You better stop.” Taylor slapped Beef again and fired him up, only for him to catch a kick and hit two huge knee strikes. Taylor hit his huge right hand for the pinfall…

Shane Taylor defeated Beef by pinfall.

After the match, Shane Taylor Promotions attacked with the Infantry hitting an an assisted neckbreaker and lining up for a triple strike, but the Workhorsemen’s music hit. JD Drake and Anthony Henry ran down to chase off STP. LFI attacked the Workhorsemen from behind and stood tall as the segment closed…

Robinson’s Ruminations: A quick match that was exactly what you would expect it to be, with a lot of strikes, big hits, and cheating from the heels. The aftermath left me a little confused. It looked like we were going to set up the Workhorsmen and Beef for the six-man titles, but then LFI ran down to keep their tag feud going. It’s fine, I guess we’re just going back to The Infantry vs Top Flight for the millionth time, with the addition of Sky and Taylor as veteran presences.

The Women’s Pure Rules Tournament bracket was shown, followed by a recap of Billie Starkz vs Olympia from two weeks ago.

3. Viva Van vs. Billie Strakz. Viva held onto an arm wringer by rolling through with Billie and then adjusting her arm position to hold on as Billie rolled all over the ring. Billie had to use the ropes to get out. Viva ducked a kick and grabbed a roll up for a two count. Van hit a running head scissors. Viva tried to roll over the back of Billie, but Billie pulled her down by her hair. Van did some misdirection running and hit a big spin kick. Billie hit a codebreaker, rolled through, and mounted Van with punches. “I hate your face,” Billie yelled as she choked Van in the corner with her boot.

Starkz hit a running clothesline in the corner and rolled up Van for a two count. Starkz hit a snapmare and weak looking kick to the head. Van blocked a suplex attempt and hit a forearm. Van fought back with forearms but got put down with a clothesline. Billie went to the top and tried her swan dive, but Van got the knees up and Billie landed on her neck. Van hit an up kick out of the corner and some clotheslines, forearms, and a backfist. Billie blocked the ref’s view in the corner, raked the eyes, hit a straight punch, and then her swan dive off the top for the pinfall.

Billie Strakz defeated Viva Van by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Ok match, but you could tell Billie was frustrated by the size of the crowd and just how silent they were. Van has a good babyface comeback sequence that I’d like to see more of. The story of this match was how much Billie did outside of the rules of the Pure Division, and if that would be a problem going forward in the tournament. It was a good story to tell.

A QTV segment aired. Harley Cameron said something about puppetry and ventriloquism being different, that no one seemed to ask for or comment on. Solo said Big Boom AJ has his one-year anniversary with AEW coming up. QT said they need to celebrate him. They showed footage of Rocky Romero and Trent being challenged by AJ and his kid. RPG Vice changed it to be AJ and a partner of his choosing. QT made fun of Rocky and Trent. Solo asked if he was going to team with AJ, but then got caught eating a cookie. AJ came up behind QT, and Solo asked how the partner search was going. QT said AJ was running out of options…

A recap aired of the women’s tag match from last week that featured Alex Windsor and Saree teaming together…

4. “Spanish Announce Project” Angelico and Serpentico vs. Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Perez. Cruz hit a standing moonsault for a two count. Cruz and Perez hit a double suplex for a two count. Serpentico flipped out of a back suplex attempt and made Cruz clothesline Perez. Angelico got the “hot” tag and hit his springboard clothesline. Angelico hit his rewind kick and then begged the crowd for a response. Angelico hit a back suplex and rolled up Cruz for a broken up nearfall. Perez got dumped to ringside, and Serpentico dove on him. Cruz ran into a step up enzuigiri and Angelico locked in the Nuvero special as Serpentico hung on the ropes in the corner.

“Spanish Announce Project” Angelico and Serpentico defeated Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Perez by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: I think I’ve figured out what annoys me so much about the SAP “squash” matches. It’s that they give up way too much offense, even against clear, known jobbers. Plus, it’s a formula match with almost no derivation from the pattern.

A video package aired of the Frat House at the Jacksonville Jaguars game on Monday night. They filled water guns with booze and shot them in each other’s mouths. They posed with fans. They got the business bear to wear a Jags jersey. They made him chase a fan that kind of looked like the opposing team’s coach, Andy Reid. They shouted their catchphrase, and it thankfully ended…

A rundown of matches for next week took place, and then there was a video package on Shannon Moore, who will make his ROH debut next week…

Blake Christian said he was going to feed on another has-been. He said he embarrassed Jimmy Jacobs last time. He told Moore to feast on the spotlight because it’ll be the last time…

5. Saree vs. Alex Windsor for the IWGP Women’s Championship. The sparseness of the crowd was on display during Saree’s entrance because of her yellow lighting. After some feeling out chain wrestling, Windsor cartwheeled over a drop down and hit a kick. Saree rolled over a drop down and hit an arm drag, and then an inside arm drag, and they both kipped up. Windsor caught a crossbody attempt and hit a slam for a one count when Saree slid out and hit a dropkick.

Later, the wrestlers traded forearms and chops until they slapped hands and then traded open hand slaps until Saree hit a dropkick against the ropes. Saree hit a double stomp from the mat and went back to the top again. Saree hit a double stomp from the top for a two count. Windsor blocked a suplex and hit a sloppy-looking snowplow slam for a two count. Windsor tried the sharpshooter, but Saree kicked out. Saree ran into a boot in the corner, and Windsor pulled her up to the top. The women jockeyed for position, and Windsor hit a fisherman’s buster from the top for a two count. Windsor locked in the sharpshooter and sat way down on it, but Saree pulled herself to the ropes to get out. Saree hit a series of headbutts and then a running double stomp for a two count. Saree hit a front-facing Saito suplex for the pinfall…

Saree defeated Alex Windsor by pinfall to retain the IWGP Women’s Championship.