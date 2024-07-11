ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.
-Atlantis Jr. vs. Serpentico for the ROH TV Championship
-ROH Women’s TV Champion Billie Starkz vs. Mackenzie Morgan in a Proving Ground match
-Taya Valkyrie vs. Marina Shafir vs. Robyn Renegade in a three-way
-Lee Johnson, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean vs. Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds
-Laynie Luck vs. Skye Blue
-Diamante in action
