ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-Atlantis Jr. vs. Serpentico for the ROH TV Championship

-ROH Women’s TV Champion Billie Starkz vs. Mackenzie Morgan in a Proving Ground match

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Marina Shafir vs. Robyn Renegade in a three-way

-Lee Johnson, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean vs. Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds

-Laynie Luck vs. Skye Blue

-Diamante in action

Powell’s POV: Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).