ROH Death Before Dishonor poll results for best match and overall show grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 39 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 31 percent.

-58 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Athena vs. Willow Nightingale for the ROH Women’s Championship. Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. Vincent, Dutch, and Stu Grayson in a Fight Without Honor was a distant second with 11 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B grade and wholeheartedly agree with the readers regarding the best match vote going to Athena vs. Willow. The 2022 ROH Supercard of Honor event also received a majority A grade from our readers with 61 percent of the vote and the FTR vs. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe best of three falls match won best match in a landslide with 87 percent of the vote. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.