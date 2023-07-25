WWE Raw rating for the penultimate edition before SummerSlam

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.818 million viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from last week’s 1.851 million average. Raw delivered a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic, equal to last week’s 0.57 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw essentially held steady compared to last week. We’ll see if they get an increase for the brand’s SummerSlam go-home show next week. The July 25, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.901 million viewers and a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic.