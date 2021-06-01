NWA When Our Shadows Fall lineup: The full card for Sunday’s FITE TV pay-per-view, fans will be in the venue

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA has announced the following matches for Sunday’s When Our Shadows Fall pay-per-view.

-Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch for the NWA Championship.

-Serena Deeb vs. Kamille for the NWA Women’s Championship.

-Aron Stevens and Kratos vs. Thom Latimer and Chris Adonis vs. Crimson and Jax Dane in a three-way for the NWA Tag Titles.

-Thunder Rosa and Melina vs. Kylie Rae and Taryn Terrell.

-NWA TV Champion Pope vs. Tyrus in a non-title match.

-JTG vs. Fred Rosser.

-Parrow and Odinson vs. MechaWolf and Bestia 666 vs. Marshe Rockett and Slice Boogie vs. Sam Rudo and Sal Rinauro in a four-way tag match.

Powell’s POV: The pay-per-view is available exclusively through FITE.TV on Sunday beginning at 3CT/4ET. The cost of the event is listed at $19.99.

Update: The NWA announced that it will have “a small group of fans” in attendance for the pay-per-view and its television tapings at the GPB Studios in Atlanta.