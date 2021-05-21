NJPW Strong preview: Three matches advertised for tonight’s New Japan World show

CategoriesNJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Alex Coughlin vs. Bateman.

-Brody King and Karl Fredericks vs. Danny Limelight and JR Kratos.

-Fred Rosser vs. Hikuleo.

Powell’s POV: Moxley will defend the IWGP U.S. Championship against Nagata on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written review and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Saturday mornings.