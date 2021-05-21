MLW announces the signing of Davey Richards

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release on Friday to announce the signing of Davey Richards.

The highly anticipated 2021 Open Draft, presented by Supershow the Game, went live last night featuring Davey Richards being the first new wrestler to be drafted. Watch round 1 of the MLW Open Draft at: https://youtu.be/ 4g0V8dxkgc0.

Major League Wrestling today confirmed Richards has signed exclusively with Major League Wrestling and will make his MLW debut July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena (buy tickets).

“Davey isn’t just a world class workhorse, he’s a beast, one that’s going to instantly change the dimension of the in-ring product in MLW,” said MLW CEO & Founder Court Bauer. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for Davey, he’s been one of my favorites to watch for over a decade and I’m happy to welcome him to our newly expanded roster.”

Davey Richards’ bio is now available at: https://mlw.com/davey- richards/.

Also announced as returning for the new season of MLW:

Ross Von Erich

Marshall Von Erich

King Muertes

Gino Medina

Live coverage of the 2021 Open Draft continues as Alicia Atout hosts round 2 next Thursday at 7 p.m. ET at: http://www.youtube.com/ majorleaguewrestling.

Powell’s POV: Richards left pro wrestling in 2017 and announced his retirement in 2020 due to knee injuries. He is a good get for MLW if he is healthy and committed. Meanwhile, Mil Muertes appears to have changed his name to King Muertes.