MLW Fightland lineup: The card for tonight’s event headlined by a title vs. title match

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s MLW Fightland event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 2300 Arena.

-MLW Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone in a title vs. title match.

-Myron Reed vs. Tajiri vs. Arez vs. Aramis in a four-way for the MLW Middleweight Championship.

-Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead.

-Davey Richards vs. Tom Lawlor in an Opera Cup tournament opening round match.

-Bobby Fish vs. Lee. Moriarty in an Opera Cup tournament opening round match.

-Alex Shelley vs. TJP in an Opera Cup tournament opening round match.

-Matt Cross vs. Calvin Tankman in an Opera Cup tournament opening round match.

-The Opera Cup tournament semifinal matches.

-Los Parks vs. 5150 in a trios match.

-EJ Nudka, Savio Vega, Blue Meanie, Zenshi, Richard Holliday, Warhorse vs. King Mo, Gino Medina, Ikuro Kwon, Kevin Ku, KC Navarro and Beastman in a 12-man survival match.

-King Muertes Mystery Match.

-The Sea Stars vs. Willow Nightingale and Zoey Skye.

-Alex Kane in a prize fight.

Powell’s POV: Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire will be attending this event, so we may have live updates from the building. At the very least, Colin will have the results available coming out of the show. That said, you may want to avoid the spoilers if you intend to watch Thursday’s MLW Fightland special on Vice TV that will feature matches from this event.