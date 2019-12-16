MLW Zero Hour lineup: Third match announced for the first Fusion tapings of 2020

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the MLW Zero Hour event that will be held on January 11 in Dallas, Texas at NYTEX Sports Centre.

-Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner in a no ropes barbed wire match.

-Tom Lawlor vs. Ross Von Erich.

-MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich.

Powell’s POV: MLW announced the MJF vs. Marshall Von Erich match today. They are also advertising Jacob Fatu and Contra Unit, Salina de la Renta, Hijo de LA Park, Low Ki, Richard Holliday, Alex Hammerstone, Douglas James, Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver, Kotto Brazil, Davey Boy Smith Jr. Brian Pillman Jr., Savio Vega, and Konnan. Ticket start at $15 and are available via MLWDallas.com. We are looking for reports from all MLW events. If you are going to this show or another show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ODB discussing the fire that destroyed her food truck, the fundraising drive to help her buy a new truck, her appearance on the latest Impact Wrestling television show, Triple H telling her to go to TNA, and much more...

