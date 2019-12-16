ICW Fight Club taping results: Noam Dar vs. Andy Wild to become No. 1 contender to the ICW Championship, Liam Thomson’s open challenge for the ICW Zero-G Title

CategoriesARENA REPORTS MISC live events NEWS TICKER

ICW Fight Club taping

December 15, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland at The Garage

Results courtesy of Insane Championship Wrestling

1. Kenny Williams won a No. 1 contenders’ match for an ICW Zero-G Title shot. Leyton Buzzard defeated Kieran Kelly.

2. Davey Boy vs. Ravie Davie did not start.

3. Jason Reed (w/Coach Trip) defeated Scott McManus.

4. Kenny Williams defeats Grant McIvor.

5. ICW World Heavyweight Champion Stevie Boy defeated Alexander Dean in an open challenge.

6. Angel Hayze and ICW Women’s World Champion Aivil defeated Little Miss Roxxy and Kasey (w/The Wee Man).

7. Leyton Buzzard defeated Liam Thomson to win the the Zero-G Title.

8. Kez Evans defeats Lewis Girvan.

9. Krieger (w/Lou King Sharp) defeated Stevie James (w/Krobar).

10. Noam Dar beat Andy Wild to become No. 1 contender to the ICW Title.

The next show is Sunday, January 19 in Glasgow, Scotland at The Garage.



