WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the Fastlane show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 1.946 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.171 million viewers drawn by last week’s show (the overnight number last week was 2.01 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 1.868 million viewers, and the second hour produced 2.023 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown drew a .5 in the adults 18-49 demographic, and finished second in the men 18-49 demographic in Friday’s broadcast television ratings. NCAA basketball won all the demos for CBS. The final Smackdown viewership numbers will be available on Monday.