1/20 MLW Fusion Results: Jacob Fatu vs. ACH for the MLW World Championship, Simon Gotch vs. Jordan Oliver, and Daivari vs. Zenshi

CategoriesMLW TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Major League Wrestling Fusion (Episode 118)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at GILT Nightclub

Streamed January 20, 2021 on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and MLW’s YouTube Page

The broadcast team of Rich Bocchini and Saint Laurent checked in from in front of the MLW backdrop. Bocchini spoke about ACH being attacked at his gym, yet still opting to move forward with his title match. Laurent questioned why Tom Lawlor didn’t get the title shot given that he won the Opera Cup. Bocchini said there are rumors of Team Filthy being involved in the attack. Laurent said he didn’t believe anything without video proof, and even then you can’t always trust video… The Fusion opening aired…

1. Daivari vs. Zenshi. Daivari put Zenshi down with an early clothesline and covered him for a quick two count. Daivari continued to dominate and performed a hammerlock slam onto the ring apron. Zenshi returned to the apron and ran Daivari’s head into the turnbuckles. Zenshi followed up with a nice leaping neckbreaker for a two count. Zenshi picked up another near fall and then performed a 450 splash from the middle rope, but Daivari put his knees up. Daivari applied a hammerlock and then clotheslined Zenshi and scored the pin…

Daivari defeated Zenshi in 6:11.

Powell’s POV: Daivari looks great physically, especially considering that he was working as a producer for WWE at one time. I’m happy to see him back. It feels like he’s been around forever, but he’s only 36 years old and has plenty of good years left in the ring. On a side note, I continue to hope that MLW will give Zenshi a little creative love at some point. It made perfect sense to showcase Daivari here, but I think Zenshi can be more than an enhancement wrestler.

A black and white Myron Reed promo aired. He said Contra Unit won’t walk all over him and Jordan Oliver. Reed said he’s the Young GOAT, and said Contra would get some much deserved justice… Bocchini hyped upcoming segments… [C]

A Stephen P New attorney ad and an MLW merchandise ad aired…

Savio Vega delivered a promo while standing in front of a painting of himself. Vega said Richard Holliday stole his Caribbean Championship belt. Vega said it’s time to solve the problem. He said they would do it the IWA Puerto Rico way by having a strap match. He said he would even provide the same strap that he and Steve Austin used to beat the hell out of each other. Vega indicated that the match would take place next week…

Powell’s POV: You don’t have to be Stephen P New to know that possession is nine tenths of the law. In other words Richard Holliday is the real and rightful Caribbean Champion regardless of whatever propaganda Vega spews. Or something like that.

2. Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch. Both men traded forearms to start the match. Gotch put Oliver down with an early Saito suplex. Oliver came back with a German suplex into a bridge for a two count. Later, Gotch put Oliver down on the floor, then dropped an elbow onto him from the ring apron.

Gotch remained on the offensive for a stretch. Gotch applied a cross arm breaker, but Oliver quickly grabbed the bottom rope to break the hold. Gotch continued to target the same arm, then applied a heel hook. Oliver stood up and leaned onto Gotch in a pin position to make him break the hold.

Oliver came back and delivered a running knee to the head of Gotch. Oliver covered Gotch for a two count, then showed frustration over not getting the pin. Oliver followed up with a big boot to the head for another two count. Oliver went for a springboard move, but Gotch caught him in the air with a sleeper hold. The referee called for the bell.

Simon Gotch defeated Jordan Oliver in 7:28.

After the match, Gotch performed a Gotch Driver piledriver and then continued to beat on Oliver. Gotch finally left the ring and smirked while Oliver sold in the ring. Myron Reed entered the ring to check on his Injustice teammate…

Powell’s POV: Gotch dominated the match and won clean. I was surprised to see it, but I wonder if the idea is to make Oliver sympathetic following his run as an obnoxious heel. Either way, I like that Gotch looked strong and didn’t come off as the low man on the Contra totem pole.

Footage aired of Los Parks winning the MLW Tag Titles last week with help from special referee Tom Lawlor. Bocchini also noted that Team Filthy allegedly attacked ACH at his gym…

Backstage, Alicia Atout interviewed “Team Filthy” members Tom Lawlor, Dominic Garrini, and Kevin Ku. Lawlor spoke about Filthy Island. He said he didn’t give a damn about ACH. Lawlor said Team Filthy wouldn’t play second fiddle to a second rate video game character…

A brief ACH video package aired and then a graphic hyped his title match… [C] The Filthy Island teaser aired for the February 17 edition of Fusion… The Dynastic coffee mug aired, followed by an ad for MLW Radio’s podcasts…

Alicia Atout spoke about Promociones Dorado being acquired by Azteca Underground Inc. Atout spoke remotely with Salina de la Renta and asked her about the the sale. Salina said she should be talking about Mil Muertes and the MLW World Championship, then she stormed away after saying no more questions. Atout said she would continue to investigate because whoever Salina is now working for wants it kept a secret…

A Contra video aired with Mads Krugger speaking with a distorted voice about being the face of fear and the demise of Alexander Hammerstone. Krugger said he would finish what he started with Hammerstone in two weeks…

Bocchini hyped Hammerstone vs. Krugger in a Baklei Brawl. Bocchini said it would be a bare knuckle, anything goes brawl. He said the match has South African underground origins… [C] An MLW on DAZN ad aired…

Atout stood backstage and said she just spoke to ACH, who told her that he believes he heard Dominic Garrini’s voice when he was attacked at the gym. Atout said ACH was dedicating his match to his family and friends back home in Austin, Texas…

An upcoming fights graphic listed Holliday vs. Vega for next week, Hammerstone vs. Krugger for February 3, and Filthy Island for February 17. Bocchini questioned whether the Holliday vs. Vega match would take place…

A Richard Holliday promo aired from a beach. He said he was at Martha’s Vineyard. Holliday said his father/lawyer advised him against signing the contract for his match against Vega. Holliday said he would do so anyway because he is 12 steps ahead of Vega at all times…

The MLW World Champion roll call video aired… A tale of the tape for the main event was shown and then ring entrances for the main event took place. Two members of Contra’s Sentai Death Squad held Contra flags during Fatu’s entrance. Blake Chadwick was the ring announcer…

3. Jacob Fatu (w/Daivari) vs. ACH for the MLW World Championship. ACH had his ribs wrapped. Fatu attacked ACH and went on the offensive to start the match. Bocchini said Team Filthy softened up ACH via their attack and this could be a slaughter. Laurent recalled Team Filthy’s issues with the Von Erichs and said with ACH being a Texan, it’s going to draw the attention of Team Filthy.

ACH eventually avoided a charging Fatu in the corner. ACH powered up Fatu for a slam, but he couldn’t keep him up. Fatu fell onto ACH for a near fall. Laurent chalked it up to the rib injury. Fatu charged at ACH in the corner. ACH moved, causing Fatu to crotch himself on the middle rope in the corner.

ACH threw a series of strikes at Fatu. ACH hit Fatu with a low dropkick and sold rib pain. Fatu went to ringside. ACH threw a punt kick from the apron to the head of Fatu. ACH rolled the champion back inside the ring and then executed a slingshot cutter for a near fall. ACH tried to hoist Fatu onto his shoulders, but he couldn’t get him up. Fatu threw a kick at ACH, then performed a popup Samoan drop. Fatu performed his moonsault finisher and scored the pin.

Jacob Fatu defeated ACH in 9:52 to retain the MLW World Championship.

After the match, Fatu and Daivari delivered a brief promo on the stage. The Sentai Death Squad duo from the ring entrance hit them with their flags. Simon Gotch and Mads Krugger ran out while the flag bearers fled. The men unmasked and revealed themselves to be Jordan Oliver and Myron Reed to end the show…

Powell’s POV: A solid main event. The injury storyline gave ACH an out, but it also limited his usual explosive offense. The match was fine for what it was, but I’d really like to see more of a balls to the wall style rematch from these two. Reed and Oliver getting a measure of revenge at the end of the show was a fun little surprise.

Overall, this was a decent show. It wasn’t as hot as the two previous episodes, but the matches were entertaining and showcased the Contra faction nicely. I was hoping for more regarding the sale of Promociones Dorado to Azteca Underground Inc., but it’s smart to keep viewers waiting and obviously there’s more to come on future episodes. I see a screener of Fusion, so my audio review of this episode is now available for Dot Net Members.