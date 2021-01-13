What's happening...

TNT to produce the first AEW Dynamite Awards

January 13, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

All Elite Wrestling issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce that TNT will produce the first AEW Dynamite Awards.

January 13, 2021 – TNT and Bleacher Report announced today the first annual “AEW  Dynamite Awards,” a new awards show honoring the top AEW stars and viral moments of  the past year. The show will livestream on Wednesday, January 27, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT,  exclusively on the Bleacher Report app.  

Starting today, fans can vote for their favorites in a variety of categories – including Best  Moment on the Mic, Biggest Surprise, Breakout Star and Biggest Beatdown – by visiting  www.AEWAwards.com

Shaquille O’Neal, Bert Kreischer, Chael Sonnen, Curtis Granderson, Camille Kostek, Kevin  Hefferman, Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Danielle Fishel Karp and Jensen Karp are among the  virtual award presenters.  

The B/R app’s AEW stream is home to an active fan base reaching nearly 150,000 subscribers  each month. During the “AEW Dynamite Awards,” fans will be able to post and comment in  real-time as awards are announced. The event will also be supported and promoted across  B/R social channels – the #1 most engaged sports media brand on Twitter, Facebook, and  Instagram. The show will also be available on TNT’s YouTube channel and AEW’s social  channels following the event.  

The first annual “AEW Dynamite Awards” nominees: 

Best Moment on the Mic: 

  • MJF “We Deserve Better” Speech 
  • Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match 
  • Jon Moxley accepts Inner Circle Invitation 
  • Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill 
  • Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho 

Biggest Surprise: 

  • Matt Hardy’s Debut 
  • Jake the Snake Roberts confronts Cody
  • Brodie Lee arrives as The Exalted One 
  • Sting’s AEW Debut 
  • Miro revealed as Best Man 

Breakout Star – Male: 

  • Orange Cassidy 
  • Darby Allin 
  • Eddie Kingston 
  • John Silver 

Breakout Star – Female: 

  • Hikaru Shida 
  • Anna Jay 
  • Tay Conti 
  • Big Swole 
  • Penelope Ford 

Biggest Beatdown: 

  • Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy 
  • Dark Order attacks Nightmare Family 
  • Nyla Rose puts Riho + Shida through tables 
  • Brian Cage sneak attacks Jon Moxley 
  • The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl 

High Flyer Award: 

  • Rey Fenix 
  • Marq Quen 
  • Nick Jackson 
  • PAC 

Hardest Moment to Clean Up After: 

  • Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Inner Circle The Parking Lot Brawl 
  • The Bunkhouse Match 
  • Big Swole dumps garbage on Dr. Britt Baker 

Biggest WTF Moment 

  • Cody Rhodes steel cage moonsault 
  • Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart 
  • Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida 
  • Young Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing 

LOL Award 

  • Jericho + MJF: Le Dinner Debonair 
  • Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone
  • Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool  
  • Inner Circle Vegas Trip 

Best Twitter Follow 

  • MJF 
  • Orange Cassidy 
  • Dr. Britt Baker 
  • Nyla Rose 

Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year 

  • Stadium Stampede 
  • Moxley wins AEW Championship 
  • Shida wins AEW Women’s Championship 
  • Omega + Page defeat The Young Bucks 
  • Darby Allin wins TNT Title from Cody 
  • The Young Bucks win AEW Tag Team title 

Powell’s POV: This seems like the AEW version of WWE’s Slammy Awards. That’s not a knock, as there’s nothing wrong with pro wrestling companies holding year end award shows.

