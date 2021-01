CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has released its annual video tribute to the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Watch the video below or via the WWE YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Excellent production work from WWE. I wish Dr. King was still with us during these strange times.