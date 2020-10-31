WWE Survivor Series lineup: Six matches advertised for the November event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WWE Survivor Series that will be held on Sunday, November 22 in Orlando, Florida at Amway Center.

-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton in a non-title match.

-Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Smackdown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks in a non-title match.

-Raw Tag Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Smackdown Tag Champions “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a non-title match.

-U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn in a non-title match.

-“Team Raw” AJ Styles, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle and two TBA vs. “Team Smackdown” Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, three TBA in a Survivor Series elimination match.

-“Team Smackdown” Bianca Belair and four TBA vs. “Team Raw” Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Lana, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke in a Survivor Series elimination match.

Powell’s POV: Belair won a Triple Threat match over Natalya and Billie Kay on Smackdown to earn her spot, while Uso defeated Daniel Bryan, and Owens beat Dolph Ziggler to earn their spots on the men’s team.



