Impact Wrestling TV preview: Five matches set for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for Tuesday’s television show.

-“The Motor City Machine Guns” Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley and “The Rascalz” Dez and Wentz vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, and “The North” Josh Alexander and Ethan Page in an eight-man tag match.

-Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae and Susie.

-Willie Mack vs. Brian Myers.

-Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie.

-“Team XXXL” Acey Romero and Larry D vs. Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake.

Powell's POV: Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET.



