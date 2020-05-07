AEW Double Or Nothing lineup: The list of advertised matches, pay-per-view pricing

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the All Elite Wrestling “Double Or Nothing” pay-per-view that will be held Saturday, May 23 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

-Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee for the AEW Championship.

-Cody vs. Lance Archer in the finals of the TNT Title tournament.

-MJF vs. Jungle Boy.

-Casino Ladder Match.

Powell’s POV: The winner of the ladder match will receive a shot at the AEW Championship. The AEW broadcast team stated that they will announce the rules of the match on Wednesday’s Dynamite. It also appears that Nyla Rose will defend the AEW Women’s Championship against the winner of the Dynamite four-way match with Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford vs. Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander, but that’s not official. The pay-per-view is listed for $49.99 on B/R Live and will also be available via pay-per-view via cable and satellite, and via FITE TV internationally.



