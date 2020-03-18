NXT on USA and AEW Dynamite live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard, and podcasts, Rick Martel, Mike Quackenbush, EC3

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT airs live from Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University and includes Adam Cole’s celebration for becoming the longest reigning NXT Champion. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight or on Thursday morning.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite airs live tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show features a six-man tag match featuring members of The Elite and the Inner Circle for the man advantage in next week’s Blood & Guts match. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I will be by afterward with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show is a watch along for the March 13, 2000 edition of Raw.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast has AEW color commentator Excalibur. The previous show had actor Paul W Hauser. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The Steve Austin Show included his nephew Neil. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast is labeled Flair Flashback. Listen to the show at MLWRadio.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Rick Martel (Richard Vigneault) is 64.

-Mike Quackenbush (Mike Spillane) is 44.

-EC3 (Michael Hutter) is 37.



The new Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett co-hosting for a Dot Net Weekly combo show regarding the coronavirus outbreak creating uncertainty regarding WrestleMania and most pro wrestling events, plus Rob Gronkowski signs with WWE, NXT and AEW Dynamite thoughts, and more...

