WWE Raw viewership for Steve Austin and 3:16 Day

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.335 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 2.163 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 2.412 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.486 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 2.108 million viewers. The March 18, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.70 million viewers.



