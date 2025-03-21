WWE Smackdown preview: Two title matches set for next week’s show in London (potential spoilers for tonight’s show included)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the next WWE Smackdown.

-“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-LA Knight vs. Braun Strowman for the U.S. Championship

-Roman Reigns appears

-Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest meet face-to-face

Powell’s POV: Reigns’ appearance was not officially hyped during Friday’s Smackdown, but WWE has been advertising Reigns for the London show for several weeks. Smackdown will stream live on Netflix internationally from London, England at O2 Arena. The show will air in the United States on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).