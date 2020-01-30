What's happening...

AEW Dark taping spoilers: Full results of next week’s online show (spoilers)

January 30, 2020

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dark Taping
Cleveland, Ohio at Wolstein Center
Results courtesy of F4Wonline.com

1. Jurassic Express beat Brandon Cutler and Sonny Kiss.

2. Hikaru Shida over Mel.

3. “Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent beat Shawn Spears and Colin Delaney.

