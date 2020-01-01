WWE Raw viewership for the final episode of 2019

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.439 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.835 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 2.525 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.464 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 2.328 million viewers. This was the first week without Monday Night Football as competition, though a college football bowl game led the night with 6.067 million viewers for ESPN.



