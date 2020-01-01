AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard, and podcasts, Jimmy Hart, Precious, Rodney Lienhardt, Kimberly Page, Pooch

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Happy New Year! Here’s to a tremendous 2020. Oh, and a nurse once told me that Pedialyte is a great cure for a hangover.

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite airs live tonight from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Pac, Pentagon Jr., and Fenix. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET and I’ll be by afterward with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-NXT is a taped edition this week and will focus heavily on the 2019 Awards. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight or on Thursday morning.

-NWA Powerrr streams today at noonCT/1ET on the NWA’s YouTube page. The NWA is advertising Nick Aldis vs. Tim Storm in a non-title qualifier for the NWA TV Title tournament. The show will return to its usual slot on Tuesdays beginning next week.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses Starrcade 1988.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast features Marko Stunt. The previous show had a “Santa With Muscles” watchalong. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The Steve Austin Show featured a Best of 2019 discussion. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast focuses on Jimmy Hart’s career. Listen to the show at MLWRadio.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jimmy Hart is 77.

-Precious (Patricia Williams) is 65.

-Rodney Lienhardt of the Mean Street Posse is 49.

-Kimberly Page (Kimberly Bacon) is 51.

-Happy birthday to my buddy Pooch!



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

