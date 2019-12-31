NXT TV to air live in the UK and Ireland

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

BT Sport announced that it will air the NXT television series live in addition to WWE Raw and WWE Smackdown. The NXT UK television series will also be available on BT Sport. [Thanks to Ashley Holmes]

Powell’s POV: UK fans previously had to wait until the NXT television series premiered on WWE Network. Beginning Wednesday, the show will be available live. BT Sport is the new home for WWE programming in the UK and Ireland after taking over the rights from Sky Sports.



