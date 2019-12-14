12/13 Powell’s ROH Final Battle PPV Audio Review: Rush vs. PCO for the ROH Title, The Briscoes vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham for the ROH Tag Titles, Shane Taylor vs. Dragon Lee for the ROH TV Title, Bully Ray vs. Mark Haskins in a street fight

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the ROH Final Battle 2019 PPV: Rush vs. PCO for the ROH Title, The Briscoes vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham for the ROH Tag Titles, Shane Taylor vs. Dragon Lee for the ROH TV Title, Bully Ray vs. Mark Haskins in a street fight, and more (42:56)…

Click here for the December 13 ROH Final Battle PPV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ODB discussing the fire that destroyed her food truck, the fundraising drive to help her buy a new truck, her appearance on the latest Impact Wrestling television show, Triple H telling her to go to TNA, and much more...

