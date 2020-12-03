12/03 Prowrestling.net Free Podcast: Paul “Triple H” Levesque takes pro wrestling media questions and promotes Sunday’s NXT Takeover WarGames

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor ( , ProWrestling.net Editor ( @prowrestlingnet

WWE executive Paul Levesque (a/k/a Triple H) takes questions from ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell and other members of the pro wrestling media and promotes Sunday’s NXT Takeover WarGames event. The topics include the death of Pat Patterson and his visits to NXT Takeover events, Pat McAfee in NXT, going back on the road, Rhea Ripley expressing confidence issues coming out of her WrestleMania loss, the value of Danny Burch, whether NXT is open to working with other promotions, the women of NXT, the pacing of the product, and much more (37:12)…

Join us for NXT Takeover WarGames coverage on Sunday and John Moore’s live review of NXT TV every Wednesday night at ProWrestling.net. Dot Net Members also hear his exclusive NXT audio reviews each week.

Click here for the December 3 Paul “Triple H” Levesque conference call.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/