What's happening...

07/30 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller on Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, Keith Lee and Karrion Kross, Jon Moxley and MJF, Impact Wrestling’s Wrestle House, and more

July 31, 2020

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton, Keith Lee and Karrion Kross, Jon Moxley and MJF, Impact Wrestling’s Wrestle House, and more (110:29)…

Click here for the July 30 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in  iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/


The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Mike McMahon of PWTorch.com discussing his background and podcast work, plus a long chat regarding Impact Wrestling coming out of Slammiversary, including a breakdown of the notable additions to the roster, and more...


Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.