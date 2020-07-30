07/30 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher vs. Dexter Lumis in a NXT North American Title ladder match qualifier, Io Shirai and Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong, Mercedes Martinez vs. Shotzi Blackheart

Categories

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher vs. Dexter Lumis in a NXT North American Title ladder match qualifier, Io Shirai and Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai and Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano vs. Roderick Strong, Mercedes Martinez vs. Shotzi Blackheart, and more (40:18)…

