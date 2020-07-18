07/18 Best of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell: Impact Wrestling voice Josh Mathews looks back on his WWE Tough Enough run, why he disliked working indies, working for Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Dixie Carter, and more

Categories

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Best of The Boom features Josh Mathews joining Jason Powell in this July 11, 2018 discussion in which he looks back on his WWE Tough Enough run, why he disliked working indies, working for Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Dixie Carter, his heel run opposite Jeremy Borash, and much more (91:26)…

Click here to stream or download the Best of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell and guest Josh Mathews.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The Best of The Boom features Tony Schiavone joining Jason Powell in this May 30, 2018 discussion in which he looks back on when he went to Ric Flair's house for his first pro wrestling assignment, his year with WWE, his one appearance for TNA Impact Wrestling, and more...

