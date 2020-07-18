07/18 Anish V’s WWE 205 Live Audio Review: Tony Nese vs. Chase Parker, Mansoor vs. Tehuti Miles rematch

Categories

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

Dot Net staffer Anish V reviews WWE 205 Live: Tony Nese vs. Chase Parker, Mansoor vs. Tehuti Miles in a rematch, Vic Joseph returns to the broadcast table, and more (6:22)…

Click here to stream or download the July 18 WWE 205 Live audio review.

