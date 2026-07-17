WWE Smackdown preview: The updated card for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Adam Pearce fills in as Smackdown General Manager

-The fallout from Gunther attacking Nick Aldis

-Cody on teaming with CM Punk on Saturday Night’s Main Event

-Finn Balor vs. Talla Tonga

Powell’s POV: Nick Aldis was back on the job last week. I mentioned on Monday that when Pearce was on the phone and told an unidentified person that he would be there if needed. My guess was that the story would be that Aldis or someone else asked Pearce to take over the Smackdown duties temporarily so that Aldis is free to face Gunther at SummerSlam.

Smackdown will be live from Albany, New York, at MVP Arena. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs Fridays on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).