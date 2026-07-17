Juggalo Championship Wrestling launches online hub

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling issued the following press release on Friday to announce its new online hub.

As announced on last night’s JCW Lunacy, Juggalo Championship Wrestling (JCW), one of independent wrestling’s wildest, unique and most-talked about promotions, is officially taking over the digital world. JCW is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new, dedicated online hub: JCWLunacy.net.

Designed from the ground up for the Juggalo faithful and hardcore wrestling fans alike, the new site serves as the ultimate online destination for everything surrounding JCW’s flagship weekly show, JCW Lunacy.

Unmatched Features of JCWLunacy.net

The newly launched platform is packed with features to keep fans fully immersed in all the JCW action:

Weekly Show Streaming: Directly stream the latest episodes of JCW Lunacy every week. Watch the chaotic storylines unfold, featuring world-class commentary and in-ring wars.

Directly stream the latest episodes of every week. Watch the chaotic storylines unfold, featuring world-class commentary and in-ring wars. Exclusive Video Archives: Gain instant access to a massive library of past episodes, legendary showdowns, and historic pay-per-view highlights.

Gain instant access to a massive library of past episodes, legendary showdowns, and historic pay-per-view highlights. Up-to-Date Roster Profiles: Get the inside scoop on your favorite JCW superstars—from the reigning champions to the absolute maniacs lurking in the locker room.

Get the inside scoop on your favorite JCW superstars—from the reigning champions to the absolute maniacs lurking in the locker room. The Latest News & Results: Never miss a beat with real-time news updates, match announcements, and official results right after the bell rings.

Never miss a beat with real-time news updates, match announcements, and official results right after the bell rings. Official JCW Merchandise Store: Snag the latest gear, exclusive t-shirts, and must-have memorabilia to represent the backyard-style legacy wherever you go.

Snag the latest gear, exclusive t-shirts, and must-have memorabilia to represent the backyard-style legacy wherever you go. Interactive Community Hub: Connect with other Juggalos and wrestling fans, share predictions, and discuss the wildest moments in JCW history.

A New Era of Lunacy

With the brilliant and chaotic minds of JCW Commissioner Violent J and co-owner Vince Russo steering the ship, JCW Lunacy has evolved into a can’t miss weekly shows and a stand out in the crowded independent wrestling scene. JCWLunacy.net is the next step in bringing that raw, unfiltered energy directly to screens worldwide.

The website is live right now. Head over to JCWLunacy.net to experience the madness for yourself.