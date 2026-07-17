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AEW Dynamite rating: Did the show build on the improved numbers drawn by the Beach Break edition?

July 17, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 786,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership was up from last week’s average of 773,000. Dynamite finished with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from the previous week’s 0.12 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. It’s good to see the numbers top the Beach Break edition. I wasn’t a big fan of Wednesday’s show, so we’ll see if they can maintain these numbers next week. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 531,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demo (NXT ran against the MLB All-Star Game). One year ago, on July 16, 2025, Dynamite on TBS delivered 588,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the All In Texas fallout edition.

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