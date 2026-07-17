ROH on HonorClub results (7/16): Lio Rush vs. Lee Johnson for the ROH TV Title, Místico and Mascara Dorada vs. Ángel de Oro and Niebla Roja for the ROH Tag Team Titles

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 175)

Taped June 22, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios (ROH Tag Title match taped July 10, 2026, at Arena Mexico)

Streamed July 9, 2026, on HonorClub

Results courtesy of Cagematch.net

1. Dalton Castle, Turbo Floyd, and Truth Magnum beat Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese, and Beef to retain the ROH Six-Man Tag Titles

2. Angelico beat Tim Bosby

3. Main Man Oro over Mark Davidson

4. “The Kingdom” Matt Taven and Mike Bennett beat “The Workhorseman” JD Drake and Anthony Henry

5. AR Fox over Alan Angels

6. Místico and Mascara Dorada defeated Ángel de Oro and Niebla Roja for the ROH Tag Team Titles

7. Alec Price and Jordan Oliver over “MxM Collection” Mason Madden and Mansoor

8. Dezmond Xavier beat Brandon Cutler

9. Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Tommy Billington, and Adam Priest beat Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean

10. Athena and Billie Starkz over Viva Van and Lacey Lane

11. Lio Rush defeated Lee Johnson to retain the ROH TV Title