Categories

03/24 Powell's MLW Fusion audio review: Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich vs. Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku in a Chain Ropes match, Mil Muertes vs. Gringo Loco, Gino Medina vs. Zenshi, Calvin Tankman vs. a Sentai Death Squad member Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 14:48 Share Share Link Embed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich vs. Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku in a Chain Ropes match, Mil Muertes vs. Gringo Loco, Gino Medina vs. Zenshi, Calvin Tankman vs. a Sentai Death Squad member, and more (14:47)…

Click here for the March 24 MLW Fusion audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

Dot Net Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/